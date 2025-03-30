Baradar calls for international community to engage with Taliban

KABUL (Amu tv): Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy chief minister for economic affairs, called on the international community to open the door to engagement with them, asserting that the country is now secure under Taliban control.

Speaking during Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday, Baradar claimed that the Taliban had proven over the past three years that Afghanistan is “completely secure” and ready for diplomatic and economic cooperation with the world.

“We have adopted an economy-focused policy and are prepared to improve relations with all countries,” he said.

Baradar’s remarks come amid a noticeable uptick in violence across Afghanistan in recent months, challenging Taliban claims of nationwide stability. A series of deadly suicide bombings and armed attacks have shaken several provinces, including major incidents in Kabul and Kunduz.

Among the most high-profile attacks were a suicide bombing near the Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz, an explosion inside the Ministry of Urban Development, and a blast at the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriations that killed Khaleel-ur-Rahman Haqqani, a senior Taliban official. The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, has claimed responsibility for several of these attacks.

In a separate development on Sunday — the first day of Eid al-Fitr — Taliban authorities suspended mobile phone networks in Kabul and several other provinces. While no official explanation was given, sources told Amu that the move was in response to security threats.

The Taliban have repeatedly asserted that they have restored peace to Afghanistan since returning to power in August 2021. However, the international community remains reluctant to formally recognize the Taliban’s rule, citing ongoing concerns over human rights abuses, particularly the treatment of women and girls, and the presence of extremist groups within the country.