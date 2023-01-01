Baradar holds talks with Turkey’s minister of trade

KABUL (Khaama Press): During his recent visit to Turkey, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the de facto administration, met with Omer Bolat, Turkey’s Minister of Trade. The meeting served as a platform for comprehensive discussions between the two sides, delving into various critical topics, including trade, investment, regional connectivity, and substantial progress in bolstering economic collaboration between the two countries. The participants thoroughly exchanged insights, exploring opportunities to deepen their economic ties and enhance mutual growth. During this visit, Baradar provided detailed insights into enhancing trade relations with Turkey. He emphasized bolstering investments in industrial zones and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, discussions revolved around creating an air corridor to connect the two countries and coordinating exhibitions to further foster bilateral economic growth. Baradar also strongly advocated establishing a collaborative chamber of commerce and a notable push for increased Turkish investment within Afghanistan. Bolat, in a reciprocating gesture, provided Baradar with firm reassurances regarding Turkey’s unwavering dedication to bolstering bilateral trade. Moreover, he emphasized Turkey’s resolute commitment to streamlining and fostering investments from Turkish sources into Afghanistan. Bolat assured that a seamless collaboration among all pertinent agencies would be diligently undertaken to achieve these objectives.