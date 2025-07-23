Baradar inaugurates raisin processing factory in Kabul’s Istalif district

KABUL (Ariana News): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Wednesday inaugurated a raisin processing factory in Afghanistan’s Istalif district of Kabul province.

In a statement issued by the deputy PM’s office, Baradar described the launch of the factory as an important step toward increasing the value of agricultural products, adding that this initiative will stimulate the local economy, standardize exports, and create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.

At the inauguration ceremony of the factory, Baradar emphasized that the Islamic Emirate, alongside other sectors, has given special attention to the agricultural sector and has launched several projects related to water management to support the growth of the agricultural economy.

Baradar stated that the IEA has created the necessary conditions to facilitate the export of agricultural products to regional and global markets. He added that it has organized exhibitions to promote these products and has increased tariffs on imported goods that are produced domestically.

According to him, IEA has prioritized the use of domestic agricultural products to strengthen the agricultural sector, and progress has been made in improving irrigation systems, establishing cold storage facilities, and constructing processing and packaging centers.

He emphasized the importance of the quality and packaging of agricultural exports, considering it vital for Afghanistan’s credibility and the development of trade relations.

Baradar noted that the IEA is placing special focus on regional connectivity to increase the level of trade. Fortunately, he said, Afghanistan’s railway network has now expanded, strengthening and broadening trade relations with various countries.

Baradar added that the IEA is working to fully activate the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and in the recent ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) summit, it held discussions with relevant countries to help Afghanistan gain access to European markets.

During the factory’s inauguration ceremony, he also highlighted the important role of the private sector and investors in the country’s economic growth, stating that the necessary facilities have been provided in various areas to support investment.

He added that investors can invest not only in agriculture and industry but also in the sectors of mining, energy, telecommunications, transportation, and services.