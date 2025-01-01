Baradar meets Tatarstan delegation in Kabul, discusses economic cooperation

KABUL (Ariana News): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met Tuesday with Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation and joint trade between Kabul and Kazan.

According to a statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, Baradar began the meeting by thanking the Russian Federation for recognizing the Islamic Emirate, stating that this step has opened a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Baradar added that the IEA seeks to expand economic and trade relations with all republics of the Russian Federation, and noted that useful discussions were also held during the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.

He emphasized that IEA has created a suitable environment for investment in various sectors for both domestic and foreign investors in Afghanistan, and assured full cooperation and support from its side.

According to him, the Republic of Tatarstan can take advantage of this opportunity by investing in sectors such as road and tunnel construction, water supply networks, dams and housing, the chemical industry, as well as the project to transfer water from the Panjshir River to Kabul.

He also stressed the need to boost trade between Kabul and Kazan by increasing Afghanistan’s exports to Tatarstan, as well as the import of quality food products, medicines, and technical equipment from that country. He also emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the relevant ministries and institutions of both sides.

In this meeting, the deputy PM’s office quoted Korobchenko as saying that with the recognition of IEA by the Russian Federation, extensive opportunities have been created for engagement between Tatarstan and Afghanistan.

Korobchenko added that they are ready to invest in the water transfer project from Panjshir to Kabul, as well as in other sectors.

He added that during this trip, representatives of Tatarstan’s industrial companies accompanied him and are interested in starting cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields.

Meanwhile, Baradar described the Tatarstan delegation’s visit to Kabul as a beneficial beginning and a new chapter in the development of relations between Kabul and Kazan across multiple sectors.