Baradar meets Uzbekistan investors, discusses investment

KABUL (Ariana News): Deputy prime minister for economic affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday met with a delegation of investors from Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the Uzbek investors expressed their interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector, particularly in coal mining and processing, as well as coal-based electricity production, said Baradar’s office in a statement.

They also discussed plans for building a standard oil refinery, establishing a cement factory, extracting and processing salt, setting up textile factories, and implementing e-governance initiatives.

The Uzbek investors highlighted that Afghanistan has become an attractive destination for investment and emphasized their readiness to invest and share their expertise in these sectors.

Meanwhile, the Baradar expressed his gratitude to the Uzbek investors for their interest and assured them of the IEA’s full cooperation to facilitate their investment endeavors in Afghanistan.