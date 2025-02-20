Baradar urge investment for economic growth

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, has emphasized increasing investment for Afghanistan’s economic growth.

He stated that nationwide security is currently ensured and that Afghanistan’s trade and diplomatic relations with various countries are expanding.

“Security is ensured in the country, people’s wealth and honor are protected, large national projects are being implemented according to standards, and our diplomatic and trade relations are strengthening day by day,” he said in a meeting in Kabul.

Abdul Wasi Khadem, the chief of staff of the prime minister’s office, said that a country’s economy depends on investment in the private sector.

“Investors should play a role in establishing factories, expanding agriculture, boosting trade, and creating job opportunities for people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the acting minister of public health expressed concern over the increasing number of citizens suffering from cancer and said that Afghanistan currently lacks standard hospitals for treating such diseases.

“The people of Afghanistan suffer greatly from cancer and other diseases and are forced to travel abroad for treatment. However, unlike in the past, traveling to neighboring countries has become more difficult, and costs have increased, stated Noor Jalal Jalali, the acting minister of public health.

“We assure foreign investors that the investment law has been approved by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan are available,” said Ahmadullah Zahid, deputy minister of industry and commerce.

“Without the development of education, progress is impossible. Afghanistan needs to build its capacities and must focus on its growth,” stated Mohammad Yunus Momand, the first deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment. The acting ministers of energy and water, urban development, and housing emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s support for investors.

Abdul Latif Mansoor, the acting minister of energy and water, described electricity as a fundamental necessity for industry and trade and stated that efforts are underway to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in energy production.

“Every individual should consider what duty their country has upon them and what they can do under these circumstances. We welcome investors,” he said.

“All people must cooperate for the country’s development. Foreigners cannot rescue us from crises. If they were going to build Afghanistan, they would have done so during the 20 years they were present in the country,” stated Hamdullah Nomani, the acting minister of urban development and housing.

Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, interim government officials have consistently emphasized investment opportunities in Afghanistan and have urged both domestic and foreign businesspeople to invest in various sectors of the country.