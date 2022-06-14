Barrack Gold specific but discriminatory legislation

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

The Constitution of Pakistan has laid down some defined limits for legislation. No legislative assembly can pass a law that conflict with any provision of the Constitution. But sometimes, legislatures cross the boundary either in haste or under pressure. The Superior Courts, guardians of the Constitution, are always there to bring such legislation to the limit.

In the last days of Imran khan’s Government, Bar-rack Gold, Antofagasta, and the Governments of Paki-stan & Balochistan inked an agreement for the out-of-court $6 billion ICSID award settlement. The powerful establishment has brokered the new deal. Barrack Gold agreed to resume the work and announced a $ 10 billion initial investment in the Riko-diq with a 50% st-ake in the project. The Ant-ofagasta took $ 900 Million and decided to stay away. Through its state-owned enterprises, (PPL, OGDC, and Mari) Government of Pakistan and the Governm-ent of Balochistan shared 25% each in the project.

It is always easy for the establishment to get the work done in Balochistan than in the center. Barrack Gold sought some prior firm legal and financial guarantees. On 7-6-2022, Balochistan Assembly passed the Amendment Bill 20 of 2022 (the Regulation of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development [Government Control] Act, 1948), tabled on the same day by exempting the requirement of Rule 84 and 85(2). It was smooth sailing in the Assembly business due to friendly opposition.

All the Provincial Governments have adopted this law and made the Rules under section 2 of the Act. Governments of KPK and Sind made their Mines and Mineral Act in 2017 & 2021 and repealed this Act to the extent of their pro-vinces, but the Governme-nts of Punjab and Baloch-istan are still using it.

What is in the amendment?

“Where there exists International obligation, the Provincial Government may in the public interest for reasons to be recorded in writing, may enter into a Negotiated Agreement with any person on any such terms and conditions as may agreed upon by the Provincial Government.”

“The Provincial Govern-ment shall have the power to implement such Negot-iated Agreement including without limitation by the grant or renewal of any license, lease or other rights granted there under.”

“The term Negotiated Agreement shall mean a commercial agreement bet-ween one or more persons and the Provincial Govern-ment, entered in to through private negotiation and wi-thout public tendering, reg-arding the grant of license, lease or other rights to ex-plore, prospect, mine refi-ne, develop, process, explo-re, exploit and sell any mineral and material and do any or all other things in relation to Mines and Mineral Development.”

“The term person shall include any natural or juristic person, including any c-ompany, whether incorpor-ated in Pakistan or outside.”

There seems to be a lack of deliberation on the part of the legislatures while making this law. It leads to unjustifiable unequal treatment. The specific and discriminatory legislation always benefits some favorable entities and does not apply to all.

How this amendment conflicts with provisions of the Constitution?

The fundamental rights are guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan; any discrimination on any ground is illegal. Chapter 1, Part II of the Constitution describes the fundamental rights, and Article 8 says that ‘laws inconsistent with or in segregation of fundamental rights to be void.’

Article 18 of the Constitution of Pakistan stipulates that ‘ subject to such qualification if any, as may be prescribed by law, every citizen shall have the right to enter upon any lawful profession or occupation, and to conduct any lawful trade or business:

Provided that nothing in this Article shall prevent:-

(a) the regulation of any trade or profession by a licensing system; or

(b) the regulation of trade, commerce, or industry in the interest of free competition therein; or

(c) the carrying on, by the Federal Government or Provincial Government, or by corporation controlled by any such Government of any trade, business, industry, or service, to the exclusion, complete or partial, of other persons.

The (c) part of Article 18 is very clear, which bars the Governments (Federal/Pr-ovincial) from discriminating or excluding any person from any trade, business, i-ndustry, or service. The Pr-ovincial Government cannot seize this right in the g-arb of International obligation by compromising the National obligation. Why is Government not interested in getting a better deal by allowing competition? The legal minds believe Baloc-histan should have a new law for the development of Mines & Mineral on the pa-ttern of KPK and Sind rat-her than amending the federal law.