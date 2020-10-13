Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday if she believes the president has the unilateral authority to delay an election, arguing that giving “off-the-cuff answers” would essentially make her a “legal pundit.”

President Trump suggested he could delay the election earlier this year. but he has no authority to unilaterally do so under the Constitution. It would take a change in federal law to move the date of the election — which would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress.

Barrett was adamant about not voicing her opinions on potential cases throughout Tuesday’s hearing, stating, “If that question ever came before me, I would need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs and consult with my law clerks and talk to my colleagues and go through the opinion-writing process.”

“If I gave off-the-cuff answers then I would be basically a legal pundit, and I don’t think we want judges to be legal pundits,” she added.

“I think we want judges to approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind.”

Barrett has been under pressure from Senate Democrats to address potential cases involving Trump, including disputes over the 2020 election results.

She testified that she has made “no commitment” to anyone in the executive branch over how she would rule on any cases, including abortion or the challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett also said she would “fully and faithfully apply the law of recusal” if necessary, but that she “can’t offer an opinion on recusal without short-circuiting” the traditional process.

Amy Coney Barrett further told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she doesn’t have a judicial “agenda” on abortion — and declined to answer if she believes that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and can be overturned.

Barrett, whose confirmation would tilt the balance of the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority, is under pressure by Senate Democrats to outline how she would rule on health care, elections and abortion cases. In 2006, Barrett signed an open letter calling Roe v. Wade “barbaric” and “an exercise of raw judicial power.”

“I completely understand why you’re asking the question, but, again, I can’t pre-commit or say, ‘Yes, I’m going in with some agenda,’ because I’m not. … I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”

Barrett’s confirmation process began in the Senate on Monday and is on track to take less than a month.

Her opening statement noted that “policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People” — not the judicial branch.

“Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” Barrett said at Monday’s hearing. (Axios)