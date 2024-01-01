Barrister Gohar calls for dialogue, says May 9 issue must be resolved

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged the National Assembly to allow the political dust surrounding the events of May 9 to settle, emphasising the need for dialogue and accountability.

Addressing the lower house, Barrister Gohar said, “Enough is enough! We demand a fair resolution of the injustices we have faced. This parliament must act as the platform for dialogue. We have formed a negotiation committee, which should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.”

He warned that failure to provide a solution through dialogue would leave the party with no choice but to return to the streets for protests. The PTI chief slammed the violence inflicted on his supporters, claiming they were targeted despite being peaceful. “Our people faced oppression, bullets were fired at them. Nowhere in the world are unarmed protesters treated with such brutality. Look at recent protests in Brazil and other countries—did they fire on demonstrators who entered government buildings?”

Referring to an incident outside parliament, Gohar rejected Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s claim that Ali Amin Gandapur’s guards were responsible for the firing. “It is absurd that the government refuses to acknowledge that straight bullets were fired on protesters,” he remarked. Responding to accusations of exploiting ethnic sentiments, Gohar dismissed allegations of playing the Pashtun card. “Our people who protested were unarmed. If you have evidence of PTI workers using weapons, bring it forward. These baseless charges only serve to accuse us,” he asserted.

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that Gwadar Port is fully operational, equipped to handle general cargo, containers, and other operations. Responding to a query during the Question Hour in the National, Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Wajiha Qamar said the port accommodates vessels of up to 50,000 DWT and possesses the requisite infrastructure to support bulk cargo and container handling efficiently.

She said multiple shipments under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement have been successfully processed. Replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh said Personal Income Tax rate for the salaried class has not been increased in the current fiscal year budget.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti expressed the hope that rice exports can achieve the mark of five billion dollars during this fiscal year. He said Pakistan’s rice exports reached a notable 3.8 billion dollars in last fiscal year, rising from 2.1 billion dollars in 2022-23.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said from July to October this year, the grand total of rice exports saw an approximate 48.81 percent increase in value and a 43.77 percent rise in quantity as compared to the same period in 2023-24. Replying to a Calling Attention Notice, Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Sajid Mehdi said the government is working on various measures, including legislation, to check spread of fake news on social media platforms. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a Task Force with the aim to curb fake news on social media.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, on Wednesday called upon the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prioritize governance and address the pressing issues faced by the people of the province.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kurram, a district of KP. He said that he, along with the Governor, had visited Kohat to participate in a grand jirga aimed at resolving the matter.

He highlighted that an All-Parties Conference was convened in Peshawar; however, he regretted that the Chief Minister and representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chose to boycott the event. Amir Muqam stressed that efforts to address the challenges in the province were made beyond political affiliations, urging all stakeholders to set aside political biases and work collectively to restore peace in the region.

He reiterated that maintaining law and order is primarily the responsibility of the provincial government while assuring the federal government’s readiness to assist upon the province’s request. The minister criticized the political exploitation of Pashtuns, pointing out that while the PTI chief’s sons reside in London, Pashtuns are being misled into participating in protests. He emphasized the need for legal action against those who incite and mobilize individuals for such activities, only to abandon them while fleeing across multiple districts.

He also condemned the unlawful protests that violated High Court orders, describing them as attempts to release a jailed individual. Amir Muqam affirmed that issues concerning Pashtuns have been raised in the federal cabinet and other relevant forums. He assured that investigations would be conducted based on concrete evidence rather than unsubstantiated allegations, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the process.