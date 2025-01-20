Barrister Gohar gives govt 7-day ultimatum for judicial commission

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar gave 7-day ultimatum to the government to form judicial commission on May 9 incidents.

“We’ll not hold the fourth meeting with the government negotiating team if there is no judicial commission in next seven days,” said the PTI chairman.

Talking to media outside the Adiala Jail on Monday, Gohar said that PTI is adamant on its earlier demands.

He said that PTI really wants to continue negotiations with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman urged PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui not to disrupt the political dialogue between the government and opposition.

Earlier, Senator Irfan Siddiqui had said that backdoor talks and open dialogue can’t go side by side.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee said that he is very well aware of details of meeting between PTI’s Barrister Gohar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

He said that both Imran Khan and Aleema Khan have termed the ‘backdoor’ talks with army chief satisfactory.

He urged the PTI to ask its negotiating team to quit the dialogue if their talks are satisfactory with the military leadership.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI was desperately trying to meet the COAS.