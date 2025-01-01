Barrister Gohar hits out at ECP for not fulfilling constitutional responsibility

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed concerns over delay in issuance of an order regarding reserved seats, saying the Election Commission of Pakistan has failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility.

Talking to media outside the ECP office, he said the election body had halted the order for reserved seats, despite the Supreme Court issuing an order in their favour.

He urged the election commission to issue the notification, adding: “Reserved seats are our rights and should be allocated to us”.

Gohar said the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was incomplete and it should be held under all circumstances.

He said the political parties, which even conducted the intra-party election after the PTI, have received the certificate but it is yet to be issued to PTI.

The PTI chairman also pointed out that the chief election commissioner, member Punjab, and member Balochistan have retired on January 25, and according to the Constitution, their appointments should be made within 45 days.

He said a parliamentary committee should be formed for this purpose and revealed that they have contacted the National Assembly Speaker in this regard.

He stressed the process must be completed within constitutional time frame. He lamented that the government has not yet initiated the process for forming a committee.