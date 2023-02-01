Barrister Gohar Khan elected PTI chairman unopposed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held today (Saturday) on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was nominated by the PTI founder for the top slot a couple of days ago.

According to PTI election commissioner Niazullah Niazi, former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan was elected secretary general of the party while jailed former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.

Similarly, incarcerated Haleem Adil Sheikh and Ali Amin Gandapur were elected unopposed party presidents of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.