Barrister Gohar urges workers to stay calm following 10-year jail term of PTI founder in cipher case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar urged the party workers to stay calm following the 10-year rigorous imprisonment given to the PTI founder on Tuesday in the cipher case.

The PTI founder and his close associate Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced for 10-year rigorous imprisonment in cipher case, as the special court established under the Official Secrets Act announced its verdict in the keenly-observed episode.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad High Court, Barrister Gohar asked the party workers not to take law into their hands and focus on Feb 8 polls.

“All the cases against us are being proceeded in violation of the law and constitution,” Gohar said.

He urged the party workers to be patient as they will challenge the verdict in the high court and supreme court.

“Attempts are being made to divert our attention from the Feb 8 polls. We’ll hold them all responsible on the polling day,” he said.