Barrister Saif deplores Centre’s unfair behaviour towards KP province

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif took the centre to task over the latter’s ‘unfair behaviour’ towards the province.

His remark came days after when KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lashed out at the federal government.

In a presser with the province’s Food Minister Zahir Shah, the barrister said, “the funds of the ex-FATA region have been ended and now its responsibility also falls on KP’s shoulders.”

Defending his chief minister’s aggressive speech, he said the purpose his choice of words was to make the centre aware of its rights about KP.

Meanwhile, Mr Shah said the KP government has decided to buy 600,000 tons of wheat from the local farmers as the no imports in this regard would be made.

Following this, the KP government has bought 17,000 metric tons of locally produced wheat from as it was the vision of the PTI founder to provide relief to the farmers.

He said, “the KP government would get 40kg wheat at Rs5600 from the PASCO but it would get a profit of Rs12 billion if it buys from the regional farmers.”

Mr Shah added that the price of a 20kg flour bag has dropped to Rs1650 from the previous price of Rs3200.