Barrister Saif says staging protest PTI’s ‘constitutional’ right

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Saif said on Thursday that staging the protest is the party’s “constitutional” right.

Expressing his thoughts, Saif said, “Shelling is not a big deal as we are ready for any situation. The masses will reach the federal capital’s city from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said, “We have done with the preparations for the protest on November 24.”

“The government and decision-makers have one to two days to get cautious,” she said.

Khan demanded the release of the PTI founder.

– ‘Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with politics,’ says PTI leader –

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said that former first lady Bushra Bibi had nothing to do with the politics.

Expressing his thoughts, Faraz said, “It is our constitutional and legal right to stage the public gathering and protest.”

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said, “Hold talks directly with the PTI founder if anybody wants to do so.”

“We are pouring onto streets on November 24. We will continue to stage the protest in Islamabad until our demands are fulfilled,” Khan stated.