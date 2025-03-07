Barrister Saif stresses need for dialogue with Afghanistan to tackle terrorism

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday underscored the need for holding talks with Afghanistan to tackle the menace of terrorism.

In a statement, Saif lashed out at the federal government for neither making any overtures for dialogue with Afghanistan nor allowing the provincial government to hold negotiations with the neighboring country, adding that the federal government had almost discarded the Terms of References (TORs) for the talks.

“The federal government should devise a concrete policy for talks with Afghanistan. The people of KP and security forces were sacrificing their lives in the war against terror. Terrorism isn’t solely a problem for KP, it affects the whole country. We need to be unified in the war against terror,” he asserted.