Basic training playing pivotal role in professional career: KP IGP

F.P. Report

JAMRUD: The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that basic training was playing a pivotal role in professional career building of the jawans and directed them to make best use of the acquired training for the services of the general public, on Wednesday.

This he said while addressing the 4th batch of Ex-Levies and Khasadars participating in the passing out parade at Shahkas Police Training Center district Khyber. IGP pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was the force of Ghazis and Shauhadas and every rank jawans from constable to the Additional IGP sacrificed their precious lives in line of duty in the war against terror and earned name and fame for the country.

The IGP reminded to the jawans that great responsibilities devolve on their shoulders and directed them to serve the people to the best of their capabilities. They were further directed to demonstrate decent behavior with the public and win their hearts and minds through good services to them.

The IGP informed that police duty was worship and it was every one’s desire to join police, but you are lucky enough that God Al-Mighty had chosen you for this profession and directed them to serve the people to the best so as to remain successful in this world and hereafter. The IGP thanked the Pak-Army for helping the police force by imparting training to 14000 ex-Levies and Khasadars.

The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari appreciated the standard of training imparted to the trainees and hoped that the newly passed out trainees from the school would be able to meet any eventualities posed by the anti-social elements. The IGP disclosed that out of 26000 ex-levies and jawans 22 thousands had so far been trained while the remaining will be trained till the end of June 2022.

IGP also thanked the provincial govt for taking revolutionarily steps for introducing policing in the merged districts providing full support for the capacity buildings of the police jawans. The IGP congratulated the trainees on completion of their training and awarded those who excelled in their training. The IGP also appreciated to the training staff for imparting quality training to the jawans . The IGP also decorated the jawans who excelled in different areas of the training. They included Israrullah district Mohmand best in parade, Kishwar Ali district Khyber best in Law, Sabir Ali district Khyber best in fire, Saddam Hussain district Khyber best in turnout and Nawab Afridi district Khyber All Round best performance.

Earlier, IGP inspected the parade and received salami from the participants. A total of 498 jawans from district Mohmand and Khyber participated in the parade. Later on, the IGP planted a tree in the lawn of the Shahkas police Training Center. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, DIG Training, AIG Training, Director Shahkas Training Centre and other high ranking police officers attended the ceremony.