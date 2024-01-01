Bassem Youssef’s X Account Disappears Amid Controversial Comments

The X (formerly Twitter) account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef vanished on Tuesday under unclear circumstances. In a subsequent Instagram post, Youssef expressed uncertainty about if or when his X account would be restored. He also warned his followers that any other accounts claiming to be him on the platform were fake.

Youssef, known for his sharp political satire, stated, “I am here on Instagram and Facebook. I don’t wish to make any media statements or interviews about that now.” His X account, which boasted nearly 12 million followers, was removed after a final post in which he criticized the use of accusations of antisemitism as a tactic to silence discussions and intimidate people.

In his last post on X, Youssef wrote, “Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood in people’s veins. I see many people now realizing how this fear tactic is used to shut down conversations and scare people. It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionists? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t give a […] anymore. Or: Yes, I’m still scared.”

The exact reason for the removal of Youssef’s account remains unknown. Youssef, who transitioned from a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon to a successful satirical comedian, has been based in the United States since around 2015. His outspoken critiques, especially regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza, have drawn significant attention. His wife, Hala Diab, who hails from Gaza, has also been vocal in her criticisms of Israel, further amplifying their public profile.

Last October, Youssef’s interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, where he offered a pointed and humorous critique of Israel’s offensive on Gaza, went viral, adding to his prominence on the global stage.