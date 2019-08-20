Batla House remains steady at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: John Abraham starrer Batla House released on Independence Day and pulled a big crowd on day one itself. The film opened with Rs. 15.55 crores at the box-office and is having a promising run at the theatres.

Keeping up with a steady start, Batla House collected Rs. 10.90 crores on its first Saturday, bringing up its total to Rs. 35.29 crores within just three days. The film has been giving tough competition to Mission Mangal that also released the same day. In terms of occupancy rate, the film has maintained a 23%-30% rate across multiplexes and is expected to see a rise in the collection by the end of the weekend.

Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, who plays John’s wife in the film. Based on the Batla House encounters, the film narrates the nail-biting events that lead to it and the courtroom drama that followed.

Courtesy: (Filmnfare)