BB hospital Rawalpindi conducts first successful kidney transplant

RAWALPINDI: First-ever kidney transplant conducted at Benazir Bhutto hospital Rawalpindi remained successful.

A six-member doctors team conducted a successful kidney transplant and saved the life of the citizen. The operation continued for four hours. The condition of the patient is said to be stable by the doctors.

Chronic kidney diseases are caused primarily due to diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure in addition to excessive use of painkillers, uncertified herbal medicines, genetic disorders, defects at birth, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution, unhygienic conditions and old age.

In most cases, there is no cure for the disease. The treatment is then focused on managing the symptoms and preventing the onset of a serious health concern.

If your kidneys become severely damaged, you may need treatment for end-stage kidney disease (dialysis or kidney transplant).

dialysis artificially performs the functions of your kidneys and removes the buildup of waste and fluid when your kidneys can no longer do this. Kidney transplant: A kidney transplant involves surgically placing a healthy kidney from a donor into your body. In order to keep your body from rejecting the new organ, you will also need to keep taking medications for the rest of your life.​​

The first successful liver transplant was conducted on March 9, 2019 at PKLI.

The autonomy of PKLI & Research Centre had ended after its control was handed over to the provincial government.