BBQ, Matton Karahi parties add colours to Eid celebrations

PESHAWAR (APP): The Matton Karahi, BBQ and Chappli Kabab parties have added colours to Eidul Azha celebrations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Whether at homes or recreational spots, people enjoyed these delectable cuisines on joyous occasion of Eidul Azha.

By visiting parks and dams sites, they enjoyed BBQ and meat parties besides free swings by children on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Keeping alive the rich traditions of hospitality, the people of KP exchanged meat dishes and invited loved ones on parties besides distributed sacrficial animals meat in poor that doubled their Eid joy.

As per traditions, the people of Peshawar passed the first Eid day at home and spent the second day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings, meat and sweet gifts besides Eidis in children. On third day, they visited parks and recreational tourism destinations.

“I came from Wapda town to hand over sacrificial animals meat to my sister in line of islamic rituals,” Zedhan Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP.

“I visited the home of grandfather on third day of Eidul Azha and exchanged Eid greetings with him viz a viz his family members. Such joyful event, which comes after a long time, are creating spirit of love, warmth, sacrifice and brotherhood in the society,’ he said.

“The exchange of Eid greetings and distribution of meat among poor and friends bring people and relatives more closer besides doubled their joys.”

“I distributed 10 kgs meat among my relatives, poor and has utilized half amount of Edi by visiting parks and Peshawar zoo for recreational activities and donated the remaining amount among orphans children to include them in Eid-ul-Azha celebrations,’” he said.

“I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during Eid days and today I came to Peshawar alongwith brother to visit parks and recreational spots for entertainment,” said Rehbar Khan, a resident of Nowshera at historic Shahi Bagh Peshawar while enjoying free swing said.

He said the Eidi received from relatives and loved ones has greatly helped him pay ticket charges of free swings and transport.

Like these young visitors, thousands of people of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera and Charsadda districts thronged to parks, picnic and recreational points besides Peshawar Zoo to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with great enthusiasm.

Parks and recreational spots in Peshawar, Kohat, Charssada and Nowshera were flooded with tourists due to effective security measures made by the government.

Great hustle and bustle was seen at Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh, Tanda dam in Kohat, Kund Park in Nowshera and Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda where people mostly children and youth enjoyed free swings and meat parties under an open sky amid laughter and funfair.

Sardaryab picnic point on Peshawar-Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera was jam-packed with visitors while spicy items including meat, rice and Bar B Que parties were enjoyed by them on the banks of Shah Alam, Khayali and Indus rivers amid great funfair.

The riverside views, colourful boats and fried fish attracted visitors at Sirdaryab in Charadda in abundance.

Local musicians and singers have enthralled visitors in Sardaryab and presented local Pashto songs especially during evenings and received warm applause from tourists.

The brightly painted boats on river bank that offer trips to tourists for Rs200, also attracted tourists in large number at Sardaryab.

Great rush of tourists were seen especially children tried to get place in the boats before enjoying entrance in the rivers.

“Sardaryab is my favorite tourist place because the riverside views always gave me some respite from hot weather,” Ehtisham Khan, 28, a resident of Peshawar told APP.

“The natural beauty of Sardaryab, especially its long river shore and travelling inside the river through colour boats gives me immense happiness during Eid holidays,” he said.

Eid festivities in Kohat also continued on third day of Eid where people enjoyed travelling, swimming, rice and meat dishes at open at Tanda dam.

Built on River Tochi near Kohat city in 1960, the Tanda dam attracted influx of tourists from Hangu, Karak and Bannu districts.

“Tanda dam double my enjoy due to its cool breeze here,” Rehan Khan, a tourist from Kohat told APP.

He said the atmosphere of Tanda dam was very excellent and full of natural beauty and people can come here to enjoy its natural beauty.

Film lovers also visited cinema houses and enjoyed movies on big screen. Entertainment Gala were also held at all major cities, towns and villages where elaborate entertainment arrangements were made for entertainment of children.