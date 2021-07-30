BCCI warning cricket boards against participation in KPL: Rashid

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has claimed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is warning other cricket boards against allowing their former players to participate in the upcoming inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Latif, in a tweet on Friday, said that BCCI will not let those foreign cricketers work in India, who take part in KPL.

“The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” tweeted Latif.

Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, ex-South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs along with four former England cricketers have been drafted among the six teams participating in KPL, which is scheduled from August 6-16, 2021, in Muzaffarabad.

The English cricketers include Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah.