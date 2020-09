F.P. Report

BANNU: The personnel of security forces and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) thwarted a sabotage bid by defusing a 6kg roadside bomb in Wali Noor Jani Khel area of district Bannu, local news channel on Saturday.

