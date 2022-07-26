“Be patient, my beauty”

Andrey Shitov

Why is the collective West fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian”? Why does he endure the consequences of his own sanctions, which cause him almost more damage than Moscow? Asking these questions, Canadian political scientist and expert on Russia Paul Robinson concludes that the roots of Western intransigence go even deeper than politics and economics.

New Iron Curtain

Sun Tzu, the founder of military art in ancient China, taught that in order not to suffer defeat, one must first of all know oneself and one’s opponent. But how can one get to know Russia if one cannot properly study it? asks Robinson, who teaches at the University of Ottawa and works with the international NGO Institute for Peace and Diplomacy.

At the height of the Cold War, when Ronald Reagan was in power in Washington and Margaret Thatcher in London, he traveled to the USSR on a student exchange program. There were many direct flights then; politicians and diplomats, at least in public rhetoric, observed propriety; more or less successful implementation of arms control agreements; in general, “despite mutual hostility, both sides tried to keep the doors open,” the specialist writes.

Now there is no trace of any of this: student travel is hindered to the point of almost complete impossibility; any contacts down to “the most innocuous cultural ties” are cut short; “Western countries are steadily pumping Ukraine with heavy weapons and inciting it to wage war against Russia to the bitter end”; in general, “against the background of the current state of relations between Russia and the West, the [former] Cold War looks like an era of love and mutual respect,” the author states.

I agree. I will only clarify that in our days a new iron curtain has been lowered solely on the initiative of the Western side and its efforts. The curtain comparison is also mine, not Canadian. By the way, he is by no means an apologist for Moscow and takes a tough approach to its special military operation in Ukraine.

Not dominoes, not rules and not values

But the subject of his analysis in this case is the motives of the unprecedented bitterness of the West. He considers and rejects them one by one, starting with the “modern version of the domino theory” according to which, “if Ukraine falls, the Baltic countries will follow, and there, look, the Soviet banner will again fly over the Reichstag.” According to him, such a scenario is “as far-fetched as the original domino theory.”

Considering next the references to the maintenance of an international “rule-based order”, Robinson dismisses them as well. If the West really aspired to this, it would “have behaved very differently in the last 30 years” and would not have violated these very rules “in many cases – most clearly during the Anglo-American invasion of Iraq in 2003,” he writes. By the way, Canada then, “if it were really worried about the foundations of the international system, would have imposed the same sanctions against the United States and Great Britain as it is now against Russia,” the political scientist adds and suggests looking for “something else” – for example, in the field ” values ??and institutions.

However, attempts to present the matter as if Ukraine “defends the very future of liberalism and democracy” of the Western type and this is precisely the reason for the conflict, “do not stand up to serious consideration,” the analyst says. Firstly, Russians, apparently, do not care about foreign political systems at all, and secondly, “almost no one in Russia considers Ukraine a democracy, especially in light of the fact that the current Ukrainian state owes its existence to the violent coup of 2014” Robinson explains.

Finally, he also rejects pure moralizing under the pretext that the Russian NMD is being carried out with some kind of special “cruelty” and even “barbarism.” The destruction in Mariupol “is no different from what the Americans did in Fallujah, Mosul or Raqqa,” the analyst points out. And besides, he recalls that “Western leaders have shown complete indifference to how civilians in Donbass have been killed in the past eight years.”

Like baboons or banderlogs

But if all these explanations fail, what is the point? Robinson asks. And as an answer, he cites a book by the American political scientist Richard Ned Lebow, now working in British Cambridge, “Why Nations Fight: Past and Future Motives for War.”

“Lebow argues that the root cause of past and future wars lies not in security concerns and not in the pursuit of profit, but in matters of status, which can be entered into a broader category of honor,” Robinson explains. And he also refers to the classical German philosopher Georg Hegel, who, according to him, argued that international conflicts often come down to “struggle for recognition.”

“So it is,” writes a Canadian political scientist. “The international hegemon, the United States, demands recognition of its supremacy. Others fight back and demand recognition of their autonomy. Mutual denial of recognition infringes on the sense of worth of each side, i.e. their honor, and thus leads to conflict.”

Further, the author develops the theme using various examples – from the struggle for supremacy in a pack of primates to the tradition of duels in class societies. In his opinion, the West behaves like a “baboon leader”: it perceives Russia’s actions as a challenge to its dominance and “firmly tries to besiege [it].” “The West feels it must fight back or lose face,” the analyst explains.

Let me remind you that Russian President Vladimir Putin also used the comparison of politicians with monkeys. Only he was not talking about baboons, but about the fictional “banderlogs” from Rudyard Kipl-ing’s The Jungle Book. We will return to the work of this singer of British colonialism.

Pride and its Companions

It turns out that the West in confrontation with Russia, in fact, is likened to a flock of monkeys and obeys instincts. Those, by definition, are blind and reckless; hence the complete promiscuity in the choice of means, reaching the point of self-mutilation in relation to themselves.

According to Robinson, this is a sign of weakness, not strength. “The West feels insecure about its hegemonic status,” the author writes. can’t just miss the call – hence the bitterness of the response.”

The meaning of this answer for the West, according to the Canadian specialist, is twofold. On the one hand, “the suppression of calls protects the honor outside”, i.e. in the eyes of the outside world, and on the other hand, it strengthens it “inside”, as it encourages the population of the Western countries themselves: here, they say, how cool we are! Robinson recalls that it is precisely this approach – self-affirmation at the expense of the humiliation of others – that the ancient Greeks denoted by the concept of hybris.

A more familiar spelling of this word in English is hubris. Its stable modern meaning is pride, excessive conceit. I had never gone into its etymology before, but now I checked it in the Encyclopædia Britannica and made sure that in Ancient Athens it was called “the deliberate use of violence to humiliate or disgrace [someone].” This, by the way, at least since the time of Solon was considered a crime in the ancient world.

At the same time, it tur-ned out that, according to the fables of Aesop, the daughter of Nyukta and Erebus, Hybris – the personification of arrogance and violence – was the chosen one of the god of war, Polemos. He followed her everywhere, and therefore one approach of her to cit-ies and villages was already considered a disaster.

Here is your pride! As Robinson writes, “one might think that we have moved forward since ancient times, but the same psychological processes remain the driving force for our actions.”

In my opinion, this applies not only to the West. Remember Mayakovsky: “The Soviets have their own pride”? It was written, by the way, almost a hundred years ago about Broadway. And now the Canadian expert is also emphasizing that in Russia national dignity is no less preoccupied than in the West. Actually, that’s why Hybris is dangerous …

“Westernmost of the East”

This is all about the question of ignorance and misunderstanding of each other by the West and Russia in the current total hybrid war. I recently heard a hint in one of the brilliant speeches of our prominent economist Alexander Auzan: they say that the same Kipling once gave a convenient key to unraveling this eternal confrontation. The point is that for some, Russia is the easternmost stronghold of the Western world, while for others it is the western border of the eastern. And she is actually exactly in the middle, with her double-headed eagle.

Of course, I found and read after that Kipling’s story “There was a man” (The Man Who Was). In his call, the following is said verbatim: “Let it be clear that a Russian person is charming (delightful) until he tucks in his shirt. As a son of the East (an Oriental) he is charming. Only when he insists that he be treated as of the eastern of the western peoples, and not the most western of the eastern, he becomes a kind of racial anomaly (a racial anomaly), which is very difficult to deal with. will turn.”

The Russian person in the story is a certain Dirkovich, either a Cossack officer, or a newspaper correspondent, traveling around India with a mandate from the local colonial authorities and, at their whim, even admitted to the locations of the British military units stationed there. He is famous for the fact that in one of them even the Irish could not drink it.

His antipode is an unknown ragamuffin, who literally crawled into the camp of the hussar regiment and at first was mistaken there for an Afghan thief, who coveted British carbines. In fact, he turns out to be an officer of the same regiment, who went missing even “before Sevastopol” (meaning that siege of Sevastopol in the middle of the 19th century, which Leo Tolstoy wrote about), found himself in Siberian captivity, and finally, after three decades, in the most miserable the sight of those who returned as if they were their own. Soon he dies from the hardships he endured.

Before that, at the climax of the story, a dead drunk Dirkovich, untouchable because of the status of a guest of the regiment, tells the British: they say, the same thing will happen to all of you: captivity or a grave. We – Russia – have not yet begun. Napoleon was just an episode for us…

The gentlemen seethe with righteous anger, but let the guest go in peace. Everything is written not as I retold, but as only Kipling could.

Straw in someone else’s eye…

With what feeling the Anglo-Saxons should read such a text, I think it is generally clear. But tell me: what should be the conclusion from all this for us?

For me, it is unequivocally told to us: you were, are and will always be strangers for us. And do not poke your pig’s snout into our Kalash row.

By the way, I have experienced this in my own skin – for example, after a dispute in the White House about the downside of American freedom with Barack Obama’s press secretary Robert Gibbs. I can give many other examples – also from personal experience – of how Americans see a straw in someone else’s eye, but do not notice a beam in their own. Actually, the Canadian Robinson, with whom I generally agree, confirms the same thing in a polemic with himself. Therefore, I recounted in detail.

Of course, his article makes us think about something else: are we aware of what is at stake for us in the current confrontation with the West. It seems to me that not completely, primarily because the blood of two fraternal peoples (and maybe different branches of one common East Slavic people) is shed in Ukraine. It is inexpressibly, someti-mes simply unbearably bitter to realize this; of course, it will block the eyes.

Although I grew up in a military town, I have never been a militarist, quite the contrary. But I am also a professional journalist, trained to see different sides of any issue. I know that everyone has their own truth: for a quarter of a century he himself defended our, Russian, overseas. In this sense, I can repeat after Boris Grebenshchikov: “I don’t know anyone who is wrong.”

Both our native Westerners and irreconcilable pacifists, who are sure that there is no good with the fists and should not be, have their own truth. But I would tell them: look back at Serbia. After all, it is also on the border between East and West, only not in the north, like us, but in the south. And unlike us, it did not always win its main historical battles.

Two fields

Saint Nicholas of Serbia (Velimirovich) during the First World War at one time lived in Great Britain. An episode is described when he was asked in one of the cathedrals of London if there was anything as majestic in his country, and he answered about the Chele-Kula (“Tower of Skulls”) monument in the city of Nis. To this day, the walls of this incredible memorial house — and display — the real skulls of the first Serbian uprising against the Ottoman Empire, which enslaved their people. This uprising broke out at the very beginning of the 19th century.

Velimirovic recalled that several centuries earlier, at the end of the 14th century, “the Serbian prince Lazar with his brave army stood on the Kosovo field, the stronghold of Christianity, and gave his life to protect Christian culture.” “At that time there were as many Serbs as you British,” he said. “Today there are ten times fewer Serbs. Where are they? They died defending Europe. Now is the time for Europe to protect the Serbs.”

We all know how Europe “protected” the Serbs during the lifetime of our generation. During the collapse of the former Yugoslavia in 1999, NATO bombed Belgrade and other Serbian cities. As a result, Kosovo, with that sacred field for the Serbs, was taken away from them. The Republic of Kosovo to this day is listed as a partially recognized independent state, in which power belongs to local Albanians.

But I’m not talking about that now. I mean that the UK still surpasses Serbia in terms of population by about the same tenfold proportion: about 67 million to 6.9 million people. But in fact, there are even incomparably more Anglo-Saxons, since since the 14th century they have not only strongly “condensed” on the British Isles themselves, but also colonized half the world – from North America and Australia to India and South Africa. Now, as many are sure, they are trying to colonize Ukraine.

The Serbian squads of Prince Lazar perished on the Kosovo field in 1389 – less than ten years after the Russian squads of Prince Dmitry Donskoy defeated the Mamaev hordes on the Kulikovo field. And if the Battle of Kulikovo had been lost? Why, and other fateful battles – from Poltava in Little Russia and Borodino near Moscow to Stalingrad on the Volga and Prokhorovsky on the Kursk Bulge – there have been many in our history. So it turns out that strength is in truth, but one cannot do without strength.

The total number of the Russian people is now not known for certain. Accounting is difficult, even in the post-Soviet space the figures are often underestimated. But still, as the TASS information service confirmed to me, there are now at least 130-135 million Russian people in the world, of which 111 million are in Russia itself. Accordingly, our people are one of the largest divided peoples in the world.

What if there were ten times less of us? I think that most likely we wouldn’t have our own country now, and the West wouldn’t have problems with us.

“Be patient, my beauty”

However, history, as you know, has no subjunctive mood. In this case – and thank God that this is so. To those of our Western ill-wishers who still dream of the dismemberment of Russia, one can and should say directly: “You won’t wait!”

But you can read Robinson’s article. In his opinion, “the changing balance of power in the international arena” dooms the West to “a protracted period of anxiety about its status.” He can answer in two ways: either “accept the change of status, no matter how unpleasant”, or “resist – showing pride (hybris) and trying to suppress challenges wherever they arise.”

The first option “will ensure a peaceful transition to a new global system”, the second “will delay and greatly complicate the process, but will not change the final outcome,” writes a Canadian analyst. But he adds that the West, judging by its approach to Russia, has already made a firm choice in favor of the second scenario.

True, and the answer to this as a whole is already known. As President Putin said on a similar occasion, “I like it, I don’t like it – be patient, my beauty.”