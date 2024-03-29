Bead-making craft flourishing in Herat

KABUL (TOLOnews): Bead-making is an ancient industry of Herat that has recently seen a resurgence of interest.

A bead-making workshop in Herat makes various types of precious beads and exports the products to Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia.

Seven young residents of Herat in this workshop make beads from the wood of pomegranate trees, pistachio trees, olive trees and others. “The beads we make here range from 150 Afghanis to 35,000 Afghanis in price, and the reason for the latter price I mentioned is that we use gold and silver in their making, which is why they are priced so high,” said Abdul Wahid Arab, the head of the bead-making workshop.

According to these young people, expensive beads are produced for export and cheap beads are made for domestic use.

“I want friends who invest to come and create such arts in Afghanistan so that the youth can be engaged in work,” Fareed Ahmad, an employee, told TOLOnews.

“I am an apprentice in the section that makes beads from date palm wood, and I am satisfied with the work I do here,” said Mohammad Ayub, another employee.

Local authorities in Herat said they support handicrafts including bead making as it provides permanent job opportunities for the youth in the country.

“We have handicrafts at the level of Herat province, and we are facilitating this; we have now created the house of arts specifically for this purpose,” said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the head of Information and Culture in Herat. Muslims use beads for remembrance in their worship.