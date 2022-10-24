Beauty without brain won’t survive in drama industry, says Anmol Baloch

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Television actress Anmol Baloch has been ruling screens with her back-to-back hit dramas ‘Aik Sitam Aur, and ‘Siyani.’ Although she is in the industry for a longer time, she got true recognition with her latest hit dramas.

She is bold, blunt, and glamorous. She doesn’t shy away when it comes to posting bold stuff on social media. Anmol keeps posting her bold glamorous pictures and never gives attention to trolls and haters.

The Siyani actress recently stated that she was rejected numerous times while she was struggling in an interview with BBC Urdu.

She said that many directors told her that although she is pretty, this thing won’t help her to survive in the industry unless she has talent. Talent is the only thing that can take her in the long run.

Anmol contradicted and refuted the notions that having a fair complexion and a pretty face are the only things to get more work in the industry.

In the past, many actresses have talked about the ugly side of show business and how people in the industry prioritize fair complexion and pretty face over talent.

However, Anmol Baloch, while debunking all the notions, said that many directors told her that she is beautiful but this didn’t help her as she was scolded by directors many times on the set. She was rejected many times for being pretty. But she was consistent and kept doing hard work and established herself in the industry.