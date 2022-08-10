Beggars increase on streets of Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): As the level of the poverty and unemployment rises across the country, the number of beggars is growing every day in the capital city of Kabul.

Some beggars in Kabul told TOLOnews that they are willing to cease begging if the Islamic Emirate provides them with employment with which they can earn a living.

“It would be a good decision if the poor people and handicapped could get access to a salary,” said a beggar on a Kabul street.

“I do not have money, I do not have a home, I am living under a tent right now,” said a woman.

Meanwhile, the residents of the capital expressed concerns over the increasing numbers of beggars in the city.

“The number of beggars has climbed. Many Kabul residents are begging now,” said a Kabul resident.

The Islamic Emirate officials said they have plans to reduce the begging.

“It would important that real beggars are recognized and a plan is prepared for beggars in order for them to stop and find a salary,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs added that it is investigating a plan to address begging.

