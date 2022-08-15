Begum Alvi for youth’s active role to make country progress

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday terming youth an asset to Pakistan said their immense talent and passion would take the country to new heights of development and prosperity.

Speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day here at Iqra University, she urged the youth to step forward and contribute to national development by showing exemplary performance in all fields of life.

Begum Alvi stressed the importance of dedication, hard work, and perseverance to achieve the goals of making the country stand out proudly among the comity of nations.

“Every individual, particularly youth and students has to play their role to make Pakistan a great country,” she said.

She said Pakistani youth was second to none with regard to their capabilities, however, pointed out the need for a level-playing field for them to excel.

She emphasized getting advanced knowledge as per the contemporary needs, however, called upon the youth not to forget their roots while pursuing their studies abroad. She highlighted the beautiful culture and traditions imbibed in the ethos of Pakistani society, which she stressed, needed to be promoted at all levels.

Begum Alvi said the education of women was vital for the progress of the country besides their mainstreaming in all fields of life.

She also called for ensuring awareness in society regarding the welfare of disabled persons and providing them with an inclusive environment.

She lauded Iqra University for providing quality education and an effective platform to the youth to help them explore their talent. Begum Ali also cut the cake on the occasion to celebrate the festivities of Independence Day. A large number of students, faculty members, and youth attended the ceremony. (APP)