Begum Nusrat Bhutto dedicates life for fight against forces of tyranny: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to Mother of Democracy (Madar-e Jamhooriyat) late Ms. Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 7th anniversary has said that the history of struggle for democracy in Pakistan will never be complete sans commemoration of unprecedented contribution of her.

In his message on the occasion of 7th anniversary of Mother of Democracy (Madar-e Jamhooriyat), he said that she was the first voice of courage that challenged the then Dictator Zia, enforced the unity of all democratic forces under one common platform and launched the movement for the restoration of Democracy in Pakistan.

He said that it was the legacy of Ms. Begum Nusrat Bhutto that she not only enforced the unity of all the democratic forces under one common platform but she brought forward the women of the country forward in the movement for the restoration of Democracy.

The PPP chairman said that Ms. Begum Nusrat Bhutto had dedicated her life for the fight against the forces of tyranny and anti-people elements and she never hesitated in offering her entire family in sacrifice.

He said that the sacrifices she had offered have very little precedence and are just numbered on finger tips in history .

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is the custodian of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s ideology, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s vision and late Ms. Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s unprecedented sacrifices, and their legacy would keep going on until the goal of making Pakistan a peaceful, prosperous and progressive country is attained.

