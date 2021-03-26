Behind the border emergency

WASHINGTON (Axios): The incoming flow of immigrants, especially unaccompanied minors, at the U.S.-Mexico border has already been deemed a crisis by some, but the situation is not as bad yet as it was in the summer of 2019.

The big picture: There are about 10,000 unaccompanied children in varied government housing, and in the past weeks around 500 kids tried to cross the southwest U.S. border daily, many driven by a desire to meet up with relatives. The holding areas for minors and families are overrun, on both sides of the border.

On the Mexican side, authorities have been upping the number of raids and mobilizing the National Guard near crossing areas in its southern border with Guatemala and near La Bestia train stations to stop the flow of people.

The White House said yesterday Vice President Harris will spearhead the response to the border situation, which would include coordinating with Mexican and the Northern Triangle’s governments for plans to try mitigating root causes of migration.

Between the lines: The upward trend in Central American people who are trying to access the U.S. stems from a string of disasters, or crises, that have aggravated the usual causes of emigration.

The pandemic worsened poverty, while levels of violence and corruption have not gone down with coronavirus lockdowns.

Two November hurricanes leveled entire towns and farms, worsened hunger and cut off access to services like health care.

What they’re saying: “We are seeing new faces of immigrants this year: climate migrants that had to leave after the hurricanes left them homeless, jobless and harvestless,” Rubén Figueroa, of the NGO Movimiento Migrante Mesoamericano, told Noticias Telemundo.

The bottom line: Senators like Republican Lindsey Graham have suggested the measures about to be voted on — even popular ones like giving Dreamers a possible path to citizenship — should become contingent on the White House “stopping” the influx of people.