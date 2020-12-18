Behind the Scenes – The Failing of Policy Reforms in Teacher Education

Afaq Ahmed

Generally, it has been observed in Pakistan that many educational reforms are being initiated and implemented by the experts with varied discipline other than educationists. Sometimes, these reforms lack the epistemological nature of educational system due to which appear in conflict with contextual realities. As a result, reforms often fail prior to its proper implementation. Moreover, pre-determined objectives too could not be achieved. More specifically, while reflecting on the status of teachers and teacher education in Pakistan, one can see the injustice with the field as well as with teaching profession. Political commitment towards the promotion of education and teaching profession can hardly be seen. For instance, teachers’ induction has always been a political matter that yields to some distributions in the continuation of international as well national efforts towards enhancing teaching profession. In fact quality education depends highly on quality teacher education.

Teachers, no doubt are one of the essential elements of school improvement. Similarly, their role is vital in uplifting the quality of education. Effective schools depend on effective teaching practices. Teachers’ competencies are built through rigorous and coherent teacher education programs (e.g., pre-service, induction programmes, and in-service).Countries globally, therefore focused on preparation and development of effective teachers. As a result, we see such countries’– Finland, Singapore, China, Canada and Australia – performance at the top in terms of students achievement e.g., PISA 2015, 2018 results. Perhaps, we see strong teacher education and induction process as a common thing in these best performing countries. For instance, in Finland the preparation is provided at master’s level which is fully funded by the government and living stipend is given during training. Similarly, only one National Institute in Singapore offers both graduate and undergraduate programs and recruit teachers with financial support as well as a bond of 3-to-5 years with government.

Pakistan also made continuous reforms in teacher education (e.g., CT, PTC, four-years B.Ed., two-year ADE). Since the first National Education Conference of Pakistan 1947, emphasis were laid on the development of teachers for quality of education. However, these reforms failed to give better results in terms of quality education. Besides, conventional factors such as working conditions, inadequate preparation, lack of resources and merit attributed to the failure of reforms. However, these deemed towards more a ‘system’ failure. I hereon, argue that one of the failure of reforms is embedded more in the ‘cognitive perspectives of individuals’ rather than ‘system’. This individual thinking about teacher education is often neglected and compromised in education and induction policies. For instance, a person recruited with master’s in physics opted B.Ed. (some provinces even does not require professional qualification)from private institute to be eligible for teaching rather than considering it a well-developed field of social sciences – teaching still remains the last option. As a result, we see the teacher reform fails to get optimal results, more unfortunate is, devalue the teacher education and teaching profession.

Due to flexibility in teacher induction policies, teaching profession remained ‘by chance’ rather than ‘by choice’. For instance, graduate from any field would opt additional teachers professional qualification in order to be eligible for teaching posts – with some exceptions. Unfortunately, some institutions make this possible – by ignoring the quality assurance and national standards of teachers – in the shape of degree mills. The most dangerous aspect is that some of the provinces have made this more easy by eliminating/demolishing the requirement of teachers professional qualification. However, the effective way could be to make efforts to strengthen the quality of teacher education institutes rather than demolishing requirement from induction policy. This yields to some question in my mind Can anyone having degree in other subject really join medical, engineering or advocate field? Of course, a big NO, because their intake program is much stronger and people have to go through various stages i.e., relevant qualification, house job/post degree training and then license.

However, the scenario in teaching profession is completely different. The existing scenario depicts that any person with any qualification can join teaching profession. Larger proportion enter into the profession to save their credentials and leave as soon as another opportunities are given. Thus, teacher education and teaching profession is joined by ‘chance’ rather than by ‘choice’. For instance, a metric or intermediate students, if asked about career choice would be more likely to show interest in medical or engineering; very few will show interest in teaching profession. Why? Because of the individual and social interest or pressure, but also these fields have been recognized and attributed to the educational success. This means education as a field within social sciences (like physics, chemistry, engineering) has not yet been recognized by individuals, undermining the larger scope of education. The individualistic view that teacher education acquired from anywhere and by any means for the purpose to make them eligible only for teaching profession have largely contributed to the assumptions that anyone can be a good teacher mere on the basis of content-knowledge and that few weeks of training can substitute longer pre-service programmes. Therefore, we are unaware that education goes beyond mere eligibility to teaching profession, it is, like other disciplines, a well-developed academic discipline of social sciences which is taught and researched in higher education. We therefore have reduced education field in general and teaching profession in particular to a commodity for anyone to enter, take advantages, and leave as per their convenience. In doing so, the plethora to low quality of education and classroom practices persists and contributes to low students achievement. These claims can be confirmed from Alif Ailaan, 2013;2016, NEAS, 2016 students achievement statistics. In fact, opens new challenges and sustainability issues i.e., shortage of teachers in KP, lack of continuous professional development.

Let us now look into the induction policies that explicitly promotes the above-mentioned views. Since the 18th amendment, education policies and management became provincial matter, that gave the provinces the leverages to plan, develop, and implement their own policies. Taking advantage of 18th amendment, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province eliminated the requirement of professional qualification from recruitment criteria for teaching posts. The KP recruit teachers under new induction policy 2017 having minimum qualification of B.A and Punjab requires 16 years of education in any subject under 2017 policy. These policies not only allow candidates from any discipline to enter into the teaching profession but also closes the doors for candidates with longer pre-service program such as four-year B.Ed. and two-year ADE to enter into teaching profession. On the other side, Sindh and Balochistan consider professional qualification such as B.Ed. and ADE along with a minimum of B.A or B.Sc. Although, the professional qualification is considered, however further requires at least B.A/B.Sc. as academic qualification. While, the former policies completely demolished pre-service teacher education programmes. The later policies give the view that pre-service education programmes does not prepare teacher with academic qualification. These policies invites candidates from any field to join teaching profession with little or no weightage to longer pre-service teacher education programs. Thus, neglecting the aspect that teaching requires technical expertise ,adapting powerful ways of instruction to learning approaches rather than transmitting of mere content-knowledge. Here, it is pertinent to note that the longer pre-service program like B.Ed. Hons offers not only pedagogical preparation but also prepares prospective teachers in at least two subjects to gain command on content-knowledge. Nevertheless, the low quality of the teacher education program is another debate and requires improvement. At this time, I propose some suggestions as a conclusion to improve the overall quality of teacher education.

As the expectations from teachers are high so shall be the entrance into teacher education and teaching profession. Teacher education should not be ‘a piece of cake’ for everyone to enter but allow those with passion and commitment to serve the unprivileged – as the case of medical and engineering. Having said that, we foremost need teacher education program able to turn ‘chance’ into ‘choice’that might be proliferated through assessing the channels and processes of preparing teachers. For that, we have already professional standards for teachers 2009 and NACTE standards for institutes 2009. Further, non-regular, short-term, affiliated and institutes that offers distance program needs to be abandoned or their quality should be assured. Also, a proper service-structure is required to include four-year B.Ed. so that prospective teacher are not devalued, and insecure about their futures. In this way, we may be able to raise education bar, similar to medical or engineering, which will help to uplift the status of teaching profession. All in all instead of continuous changes in policies, it is time to focus on and improve the existing quality of teacher education in Pakistan.