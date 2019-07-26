Beijing appreciates US offer to mediate Kashmir dispute

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that Beijing supports the positive of international community including the United States for bringing improvement in the relation between Pakistan and India through dialogue.

He said this during his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.

The spokesperson said being neighbor to Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony.

On the other hand, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus while briefing the newsmen in Washington termed talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump as successful.

Morgan Ortagus said this was the first meeting between PM Khan and President Trump which give the chance to President and Secretary of State to build a personal connection and rapport.