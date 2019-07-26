Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a press conference in Beijing on Sept. 15, 2017. China does not hold the key to a final settlement of the North Korean nuclear issue and urged the United States to play a larger role in its resolution, Hua said in response to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's call on China and Russia to put more pressure on North Korea following its latest ballistic missile launch. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Beijing appreciates US offer to mediate Kashmir dispute

The Frontier Post / July 26, 2019

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that Beijing supports the positive of international community including the United States for bringing improvement in the relation between Pakistan and India through dialogue.

He said this during his regular news briefing in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson hoped that the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.

The spokesperson said being neighbor to Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that the two countries can live in harmony.

On the other hand, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus while briefing the newsmen in Washington termed talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump as successful.

Morgan Ortagus said this was the first meeting between PM Khan and President Trump which give the chance to President and Secretary of State to build a personal connection and rapport.

