Beijing blasts EU for ‘smearing’ Chinese firms in Russia sanctions

BEIJING (AFP): Beijing accused the EU on Tuesday of “smearing” Chinese firms after the bloc sanctioned companies from China for supplying Russia’s military in the war on Ukraine.

China will “take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the proper and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises”, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

The European Union added four Chinese companies to a blacklist on Monday for allegedly “supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic components” to the Russian military.

Two other firms and one Chinese businesswoman were hit for circumventing EU sanctions aimed at stopping equipment flowing to Moscow.

The EU has targeted Chinese firms before for supporting Russia’s military, but Monday’s sanctions were the toughest yet.

Lin said on Tuesday the sanctions were “without basis in international law”.

“When it comes to Ukraine, China has always done its best to promote peace talks, and has never provided weapons to the parties involved in the conflict,” Lin told a regular press conference.

China urges the EU to “stop smearing and blaming China without any factual basis”, he added.

The EU also took aim at North Korea in the latest package, after Pyongyang dispatched troops to Russia to fight Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc added defense minister No Kwang Chol and deputy chief of the general staff Kim Yong Bok to a list of North Korean officials already blacklisted.