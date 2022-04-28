Beijing: China not building military base in Solomon Islands

BEIJING (TASS): Reports that China will build a military base in the Solomon Islands are misinformation. This was announced on Thursday at a briefing by the official representative of the Chinese Ministry of Defense Tan Kefei.

“Relevant reports that the Chinese side will build a naval base in the Solomon Islands are complete disinformation,” he said.

On March 24, several media outlets published a draft security agreement between China and the Sol-omon Islands. According to the document, after its signing, China will be able to have a permanent military mission on the territory of the island state and build a military base, which will significantly strengthen Beijing’s position in the region. On March 29, the prime minister of the island nation, Manasseh Sogaw-are, confirmed the authenticity of the published documents and said that work on concluding a defense ag-reement was “virtually completed.”

On April 19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokes-man Wang Wenbin said that China and the Solomon Islands recently signed a framework agreement on security cooperation.

Last Friday, the White House warned that the United States would react if the PRC deployed Chinese military installations in the country under a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands.

On Monday, Chinese Fore-ign Ministry spokesman told a briefing that the rumor that China is building a military base in the Solomon Islands is a fabrication fabricated by a small group of people who have their own ulterior motives.

