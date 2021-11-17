Beijing, Moscow discuss gas supplies to China

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Natural gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia reached 12 billion cubic meters at the end of October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said following a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation.

Novak noted that more than a third of the total trade and economic turnov-er between Russia and China continues to be occupied by the fuel and energy complex, which plays a key role in cooperation.

“The dynamics of our work inspires optimism. Russia is the leading supplier of crude oil to the PRC – in 2020 exports amo-unted to 81.7 million tons, this year the volume of natural gas supplies has alrea-dy exceeded 12 billion cu-bic meters only along the e-astern route (“Power of Si-beria – ed.)”, – said the De-puty Prime Minister, whose words are quoted in the release of the government of the Russian Federation.

In turn, Deputy Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng also said that as of the end of October 2021, 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas had been pumped from Russia to China via the eastern route. “This testifies to the stable nature of the partnership between our countries. Active consultations are underway on other projects,” he added.

At the end of October, Gazprom reported that gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in January-September 2021 amounted to 7.1 billion cubic meters of gas.