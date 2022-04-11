Beijing not alone in its efforts to undermine security of its neighbors: Austin informs Indian Minister of Defense

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday told Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh that we’re meeting at a critical mom-ent in the U.S.-India defe-nse partnership, and thanks to decades of hard work, we have built the foundation of one of the most important partnerships of this century, a press statement issued by U.S. Depa-rtment of Defense said.

“Our partnership is based on a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, one grounded in principles such as the rule of law and national sovereignty. We’re facing urgent and mounting challenges to this shared vision”, said the statement.

Across the region, the People’s Republic of China is attempting to challenge and undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors. Beijing is eroding the security of the Indo-Pacific region from its construction of dual-use infrastructure along your border to its unlawful claims in the South China Sea, and we will continue to stand alon-gside you as you defend your sovereign interest.

Beijing is not alone in its efforts to undermine the security of its neighbors and to change the status quo by force. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian devastation that it has created are blatant attempts to undermine the international order that is grounded in the rules and the principles that we share.

And just as India’s leadership is central to this rules-based order, so, too, is the U.S.-India defense partnership and our collaboration with like-minded partners. We now coordinate along — alongside each other across the Indo-Pacific region and across domains, which is truly extraordinary, and we are committed to working seamlessly with you across new and emerging domains, including space and cyberspace.

And so, Minister, I look forward to discussing how we can further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and expand the role that our partnership plays in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. So we’ve got an ambitious agenda for today.

Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh said that your previous visit to Delhi in March, 2021 has been very useful. After your visit to Delhi in March, 2021, we were particularly happy, as you chose India among your first overseas destinations after appointment.

This meeting and our coming 2+2 dialogue are indeed important landmarks in our bilateral relationship. I am (inaudible) that our visit here shall take India-U.S. comprehensive strategic partnership to the next level.

