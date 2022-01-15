Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions against Iran: FM

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during a meeting in Wuxi, Jiangsu, announced the launch of a plan for comprehensive cooperation between the two states for 25 years, an agreement which was signed in March last year. This was anno-unced on Saturday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“The parties announced the launch of a plan for comprehensive cooperation between the two states for a period of 25 years, held in-depth discussions on this issue,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

The two sides jointly an-nounced the launch of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries and conducted in-depth discussions on this. They agreed to streng-then cooperation in energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, medical and health care, expand cooperation in agriculture and fishery, cy-ber security, and tripartite cooperation, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges in education, film, and talent training, so as to create more ta-ngible cooperation results.

Wang Yi expressed that China firmly opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran, opposes political manipulation by taking advantage of human rights and other issues, and opposes gross interference in the internal affairs of Iran and other regional countries. We are willing to, together with the Iranian side, continue to firmly support each other in defending our core interests, hold high the banner of multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and power politics, safeguard the basic norms of international relations, and safeguard international fairness and justice. Abdullahyan appreciates China’s role as a major country and diplomatic wisdom in international affairs, and is willing to jointly oppose bullying and unilateral sanctions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides.

The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear situation. Wang Yi said that the right and wrong of the Iranian nuclear issue is clear at a glance. The US unilaterally withdrew from the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue and created the current difficult situation. It should take the main responsibility and correct its mistakes as soon as possible. China will firmly support the resumption of the negotiation process for the implementation of the JCPOA, and continue to participate constructively in the follow-up negotiations. It is hoped that all parties will overcome difficulties and meet each other halfway, and persist in advancing the political and diplomatic settlement process. Abdullahyan said that the Iranian side is committed to reaching a package of stable guarantee agreements through serious negotiations, appreciates the constructive role played by the Chinese side, and is willing to maintain close communication with the Chinese side.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the Afghan issue. China proposes to establish a multilateral dialogue platform in the Gulf as soon as possible to discuss regional national security concerns, start with a political solution to the Yemen issue, improve relations between all parties, carry forward the spirit of ownership, and promote regional peace and stability. The Iranian side expressed its willingness to actively improve relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, and also hopes to push Yemen and other issues into the track of political settlement as soon as possible.