Beijing-Taipei war of wits

The Taiwanese defense ministry has told the media that at least 30 Chinese military warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday. According to details, the Chinese invading contingent was comprising of two KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft, six J-16 fighters, eight J-11s, four J-10s, while two pairs of Su-35s and Su-30s along with two Y-8 electronic reconnaissance aircraft and one anti-submarine aircraft and electronic warfare based on the same platform took part in the operation. The ministry told the media that the PLA fighter jets entered the air defense zone from the south-west, went deep into Taiwanese territory for a distance of several tens of kilometers, turned around and left the area, while displaying their muscles and furiousness.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Island nation of Taiwan are in a state of undeclared war over the past several years after the United States placed its full diplomatic and Strategic weight in the support of Taiwanese attempts to get full independence from the snags of Chinese historic one China policy, while China perceives Taiwan as its province and pursuing campaign to assimilate the Island into its mainstream territory. The United States had been providing all essential economic and military support, as well as diplomatic and technical assistance to Taiwan, but failed to achieve any concrete result so far. PLA fighter jets commonly fly past over the Strait of Taiwan in aggressive formations to demonstrate their commitment and Chinese resolve regarding Taiwan’s merger into mainland China. Recently, a group of Chinese and Russian strategic bombers carried out a joint air patrol over the Japanese and East China Seas, in the western Pacific Ocean, in the backdrop of President Biden visit to Asia.

Despite Taipei’s waywardness and American support for Taiwan’s anti-China designs, Beijing is unwaveringly pursuing one China policy and using all tools ranging from diplomacy to coercion and negotiation to aggression, for the achievement of its one-point agenda. Although both challengers are using their cards cautiously yet only the champion will reach the victory stand.