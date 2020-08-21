Beirut explosion and Hezbollah’s decline

Matiullah Khan Musakhail

It was 4th august afternoon when the deadly explosion took place in the capital of Beirut. Once it was known as the “Paris” of Middle East and now only destruction, economic frustration, bombed card and buildings could be seen in the city of Beirut. The day when the explosive material bombed the whole city and shook every inch of the city lands, many people witnessed the sounds of aircrafts before the explosion. Testimonies of several of people are on record and they claimed that they heard the sound of aircrafts right after that the deadliest explosion took place. The case of Beirut blasts is not as simple as it is being simplified by the pro-West-ern media in Middle East and all over the world. There is much more that needs to investigate.

In Lebanon it is quite normal to view Israel aircrafts flying the airspace of Beirut for the cause of “freeing” Lebanon and Syria from the terrorist organizations. Operating in the airspace of a sovereign nation is considered illegal under international law but maybe international law is not applicable on the fanatic state of Israel for breaching the territory and airspace of the sovereign states. Lebanon has experienced many suicide bombings and bombings conducted by the security forces of the other states. Such as in 1996, the Israeli aircrafts bombed the power stations of the war-torn state of Lebanon without realizing what the aftermath could be of bombing a power system it could lead to massive explosion and power shutdown in the hospitals, homes and schools.

In 2006, a massive US bunker buster bombs shook the neighboring buildings and caused huge causalities, it made the bones under the skins of poor Lebanese vibrating due to the high-intensity explosion. Not just this, in 2005 tons of TNT exploded causing huge economic and life loss and till now no one could know who should be held accountable for this.

In this whole scenario, it should be analyzed that how the pro-western media could knew about the explosion intensity, its cause and causalities within seconds of the occurrence of the explosion. It should also be interrogated that how and on what grounds the pro-West media did held Hezbollah accountable for the explosion without any proof and linkages and the stored explovies materials. Hezbollah’s has been operating in Beirut since 1990’s and has declared itself as the enemy of Israel and its expansionist plans.

It also has declared itself as the enemy of United States and aims to free its country from the foreign interventions. Currently, Hezbollah is a thorn in the garland of Israel. The explosion has given a golden occasion to the opponents of Hezbollah to roll back its influence by building public narrative against them through the use of issues prevailing the society of Lebanon. That includes corruption, political and economic instability and now the loss experienced by the explosions in Beirut. The elimination of Hezbollah is important for the pro-west and pro-Israel regimes in the Middle East to pave way for Israel for achieving its targets in the regional in containing Iran’s increasing influence in the region.

Moreover, if Hezbollah is responsible for the attacks on the Beirut port than why didn’t the international intelligence agencies took any action prior to the attack as if they already had the information about the explosive material stored at the Beirut port. Things are being simplified but they are not. In 2013, a Russian cargo carrying the ammonium nitrate heading towards Mozambique stopped at the Beirut port due to some technological and mechanical issues. It remained there and was abandoned by the owners. Later the local governments of Beirut tried to get into an agreement for either selling of exploding the material in the safest way possible. But unfortunately things turned to be not as good. The question arises, how did the cargo passed till there while carrying highly explosive material?

Moreover, six years ago and American contractor working with the US army notified the Us intelligence services about the presence of the large scale explosive material at the Beirut port that is being put without adopting proper safety measures but the negligence of the US intelligence persists and they didn’t took any notice of the problem. It is a blatant failure of the intelligence agencies that operate 24/7 in the Lebanon and keeps an eye on every movement.

The third bogus argument given by the pro-west and pro-Israel media channels is that it was Hezbollah’s secret arsenal that they were hiding at the Beirut port that might be later used against Israel. In this case, it is nothing more than a joke, as it is nearly impossible to ship highly explosive material that might be used for making bombs by the militias because after the United Nations Security Resolution 1701, a fleet of United Nations Peacekeeping ships patrol the Lebanon seas 24/7 and their duty is to prevent arms and related material from reaching the Beirut port. Blaming Hezbollah is nothing more than achieving the hidden interests by manipulating the situations and rage of people. Than how could be American authorities blame Hezbollah for the arms shipment that blew up? Who will question the world best intelligences agencies who failed or willingly failed.

In whole this scenario, Hezbollah has to lose the most and is in trouble. The international actors are aligned to get rid of Mullah Regime in Iran and eventually this is bringing Hezbollah on its knees, removing the enemies of Israel. Iran is the actual target of the coalition that is made up against the mutual enemy. The public opprobrium is being manipulated and used against the filthy objectives of making Lebanon a democracy, leading it towards neo-imperialism.

The author is a Assistant Private Secretary at the Senate of Pakistan.