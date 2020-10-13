Belarus: Archbishop exiled over criticism

F.P. Report

WASHIGTON: The Secretary of State Michael Pompeo commented on the Belarus chaos. He said that it’s been 40 days since the Belarusian authorities prevented a fellow citizen, Catholic Archbishop Kondr usiewicz, from re-entering the country.

The decision by the Belarusian authorities was taken on the counterfeit notion that “faith leaders should not publicly challenge injustices” Pompeo said.

Pompeo criticized this notion by saying that the action of Belarusian authorities is itself an injustice and an affront to religious freedom. He said that faith is not simply a private endeavor.

On behalf of the government of United States, the US State Department urged the Belarusian government change this decision and permit the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus to go back his country. Other than the US, Vatican has also criticized Belarus act of exiling the archbishop. According to the Vatican’s top diplomat who recently returned from a four-day mission in Belarus said that the exiled Archbishop of Minsk, refused reentry on Aug. 31 by President Alexander Lukashenko over his condemnation of the government’s management of pro-democracy protests.

The diplomats said that the archbishop might not be going home sooner. British Archbishop Paul Gallagher commented after his return, “We tried to argue that it was in the interests of everybody, church and state, that he be allowed to return to the country.” “They do not share that opinion, and I’m not overly optimistic that they’re going to move on that one, he added.