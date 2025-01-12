Belarus FM discusses political, economic ties

KABUL (Amu TV): Belarus’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, Luka Shevich, met with Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, to discuss political and economic cooperation, according to a statement from the Taliban’s foreign ministry.

The meeting focused on “political and economic commonalities” as well as potential bilateral collaboration, the statement said. The Taliban also quoted Shevich as expressing Belarus’s desire to establish a foundation for cooperation across various sectors.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued a statement regarding the meeting.

Stanikzai described the visit as a significant step toward strengthening ties between the two sides, according to the Taliban. Both parties reportedly agreed to continue discussions through technical teams based in Kabul and Minsk to further develop relations.