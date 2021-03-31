Belarus Foreign Minister, US Charge d’Affaires discuss country’s crisis

F.P Report

MINSK: Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Aleynik and US Charge d’Affaires ad interim Jeffrey Giauque held a meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both discussed current situation of the Belarus.

According to the official press statement of Foreign office, “On March 31, the Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Aleynik held a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires Jeffrey Giauque.”

“The sides discussed the current situation in Belarus and exchanged opinions on matters of bilateral interaction”, the statement mentioned.

Earlier on March 22, US Counsellor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet discussed the situation in Belarus and bilateral relations with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey and both sides discussed the upcoming exchange of envoys between the US and Belarus, noting that open lines of communication will benefit both countries.

Chollet also confirmed the new envoy’s readiness to arrive to the republic. During the call, Chollet pointed out the necessity of release of all political prisoners in the republic.

Peeking into the backdrop of bilateral ties, the 2008 diplomatic scandal, Minsk and Washington withdrew their ambassadors and reduced the embassy membership.

But in 2015, the relations began to warm up following presidential elections. In 2019, the sides stated their willingness to return the ambassadors.

The US appointed Julie D. Fisher as the new Ambassador to Belarus but, the normalization of relations hindered after the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus.

Recently in December the US Department of State announced that Fisher was sworn in, but she still has not arrived in Minsk.