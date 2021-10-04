Belarus parliament OKs suspension of readmission pact with EU

MINSK (RIA Novosti): The Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus (the upper house of parliament) at its session on Monday approved a bill to suspend the readmission agreement with the EU, the press service of the upper house said.

Earlier on Monday, the lower house of the Belarusian parliament adopted a bill to suspend the agreement with the EU on readmission, the document was considered by the deputies in a single reading. The bill must still be signed by the president of the country.

“The Council of the Republic approved the draft law of the Republic of Belarus” On the suspension of the agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union on the readmission of persons staying without permission, “the press service said in the Telegram channel of the Council of the Republic.

According to the report, “as part of the response to the unfriendly actions taken by the European Union and its member states against the Republic of Belarus, the head of state agreed on the expediency of suspending the agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union on the readmission of persons staying without permission, signed on January 8, 2020 of the year in Brussels”.

In early September, Pre-sident of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko introduced to the lower house of parliament a bill to suspend the a-greement with the European Union on readmission, this is a response to the unfriendly actions of the West towards Minsk , t-he press service of the head of state reported at the time. This agreement defines the mechanism for the transfer, acceptance and return of persons who have violated the conditions of entry, stay and residence.

The document stipulates that each party has the right to partially or completely temporarily suspend its operation by officially notifying the other party about it.

After the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, gained 80.1% of the vote, massive opposition protests began in the country, to suppress which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment … On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain , the USA , Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations. In June, the EU launched economic sectoral sanctions against Belarus.

Meanwhile, Polish border guards found a dummy explosive device on the border with Belarus , according to the Polish Border Guard.

“Another provocation by the Belarusian special services. This morning, at the border (Border Guard outpost in Novy Dvozh), a dummy bomb was found. The protruding wires, a clock with a repeating sound signal, should have indicated that this was an explosive device. fortunately, this is just a dummy, “the Polish border guards said.

Also on Twitter, the Polish Border Guard posted photos of the found item. The pictures show that it is equipped with an electronic clock, wires sticking out of the dummy.

Recently, Lithuania , Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants at the border with Belarus, accusing official Minsk of creating a migration crisis.

In connection with the current situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, and the army and police were involved in protecting the border.