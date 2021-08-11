Belarus tells US to reduce embassy staff, just to five people by September 01

MINSK (Agencies): The Belarusian Foreign Ministry offered the United States to reduce the number of its embassy in Minsk to 5 people by September 1, press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

On Monday, the United States introduced additional sanctions against Minsk against more than 40 individuals and structures of Belarus . In this regard, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported that the republic would conduct a thorough assessment of the sanctions and take adequate retaliatory measures.

“Our response to their unfriendly and even aggressive actions was reported to the American side today in the Foreign Ministry during a meeting with Charge d’Affaires Ruben Harutyunyan … Against the background of Washington’s actions to reduce cooperation in all spheres and economic strangulation of our country, we also objectively see no sense in the presence of such significant personnel of the American diplomatic mission in Belarus, “Glaz said.

According to him, “it is simply not clear what he should do against such a background.” “In this regard, the American side was offered to reduce the number of its embassy in Minsk to 5 people by September 1. Actually, such a completely understandable logic will be taken into account in the event of a further decrease in bilateral cooperation at the initiative of the United States,” the press secretary stressed.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in Belarus Ruben Harutyunyan, during which the Belarusian side informed the American side about the retaliatory measures to the sanctions. In particular, we are talking about the reduction of the staff of the US Embassy in Minsk, the withdrawal of consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the US ambassador to the republic.

“Taking into account the loss of trust by the current American administration on the part of Belarus, the coordination of all new projects, grants and programs under the auspices of the US government on our part is suspended until such trust returns,” Glaz said.

He noted that due to diplomatic ethics, Minsk will not publicly voice all its responses to the unfri-endly actions of the US.

“Based on the results of the ongoing study (of new US sanctions – ed.), We reserve the right to take additional retaliatory measures,” the spokesman said.

Belarus is ready for a dialogue with the US and will review the response to US sanctions when Washi-ngton’s policy towards Mi-nsk returns to a constructive track, Anatoly Glaz, s-pokesman for the republic’s Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

“I would like to emphasize once again that even in the current situation Belarus is ready for dialogue and will revise a number of measures introduced in the event that Washington’s policy towards Belarus returns to a constructive track. By the way, in fact, and not in high-flown words, would correspond to the interests of Belarusians and Americans “, – said the Eye.

On the website of the US Embassy in Minsk, in addition to the ambassador, six more diplomatic posts are listed.

In June, Belarus, in retaliation for the US sanctions against the Belarusian petrochemical complex, which then entered into force, also demanded that Washington reduce the American diplomatic mission in Belarus, requirements regarding the number of the diplomatic mission were not publicly voiced. The US State Dep-artment reported that measures to reduce the composition of the American diplomatic mission in the country took effect on June 13.

Earlier, the US announced that it did not recognize the presidential elections held in Belarus in August in which, according to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, as legitimate, but they believe that the presence of an ambassador in Minsk would correspond to the interests of the United States.