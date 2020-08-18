Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia resigns after supporting protesters

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leschenya has tendered his resignation after supporting the protesters in his country.

“I have truly filed resignation. This is a logical step since I was appointed to the post of ambassador by the acting president and am expected to pursue a policy that he determines. The Foreign Ministry believes that my civic stand, which I expressed in my statement, is beyond that framework”, Leschenya said, as quoted by the Belarusian news portal tut.by.

The outlet added, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, that no decree on Leschenya’s dismissal had been issued so far.

This weekend, the diplomat posted a video address on YouTube, in which he said he was shocked by the violence against protesters and expressed solidarity with those taking to the streets to oppose the results of the recent presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected to a sixth term in office.

Leschenya also expressed hope that the opinions of different political forces in Belarus would be taken into consideration.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)