Belarusian embassy in London attacked, one seriously injured

MINSK (RIA Novosti): The Belarusian embassy was attacked in London, the press service of the republic’s foreign ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the incident took place on the evening of December 19. First, unknown persons “spoiled” the facade of the diplomatic mission building, after which they “physically attacked” the Belarusian diplomats.

“One of them was seriously injured and required urgent medical attention. The health facility was diagnosed with a broken nose, a mild concussion and a traumatic fracture of a tooth,” the ministry said.

When law enforcement agencies arrived, the attackers tried to hide. Several were detained by the diplomatic police. It has been established that the radicals are presumably members of the Nadzeya group in exile, the Foreign Ministry said.

Because of the incident, the department called the Charge d’Affaires of Great Britain. The Belarusian side protested to him and demanded to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack and punish those responsible. London must report on the results of the work.

“The Foreign Ministry of Belarus proceeds from the fact that the British authorities will take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of the mission from any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or insult to its dignity in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the Minsk officials said….

The department considered the incident itself “an attempt at reprisals against persons who, by their duty, protect the interests of Belarusian citizens and work to improve interstate relations.” This attack “once again eloquently demonstrates the true face and methods of action of the fanatics, which a number of countries of the collective West are persistently trying to pass off as peaceful protesters,” they stressed.

After the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term in August 2020, massive opposition rallies took place in Belarus.

In February, the KGB reported that the protest activity had practically disappeared.

After the elections, Belarus’s relations with Western countries deteriorated sharply. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and some other states have gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of violating human rights.

Lukashenko more than once reproached the West for direct interference in the situation in the republic, and noted that the United States was behind the unrest in the country, and the Europeans were “playing along” with it.

In Belarus, criminal cases were opened against some opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy, and an attempted terrorist attack.