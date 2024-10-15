Belarusian PM, Army Chief discuss cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko on Tuesday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here.

During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs and expressed the desire to further strengthen the military partnership between both countries.

Prime Minister Golovchenko commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.