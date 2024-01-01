Belarusian President Lukashenko arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a three-day official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and prominent businessmen.

The visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, with multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) slated to be signed between the two nations.

Delighted to welcome my dear friend H.E. Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Republic of Belarus to Islamabad. Looking forward to our discussions during this important visit.

Pakistan and Belarus enjoy strong fraternal relations and we will work together to further strengthen.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit aims to deepen cooperation in areas including trade, energy, agriculture, and technology. President Lukashenko is set to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for discussions on bilateral ties and potential avenues for collaboration.

Ahead of the President’s arrival, a 75-member Belarusian delegation reached Islamabad on Sunday. The delegation includes Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Ministers of Energy, Justice, Communications, and Natural Resources, among others.

Several business leaders and representatives from Belarus’ industrial and agricultural sectors are also part of the group.

Business forum and trade agreements

On Monday, eight business-to-business MoUs and agreements were signed at the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum, held in Islamabad. The agreements aim to enhance trade and investment in sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and telecommunications.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, speaking at the forum, emphasized the untapped trade potential between the two countries. “The current trade volume does not reflect the economic capabilities of Pakistan and Belarus,” he noted, urging both sides to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to promote market access.

Highlighting Belarusian tractors as a symbol of strength in Pakistan, the minister pointed out opportunities for collaboration in the manufacturing and ICT sectors. He added that Pakistan is keen on attracting foreign investment, particularly through joint ventures in energy, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Belarusian Energy Minister Alexei Kushna-Renko expressed optimism about expanding trade relations, citing demand for Belarusian agricultural machinery and industrial products in Pakistan. In turn, he noted a growing market for Pakistani light industrial goods and food products in Belarus.

Security challenges amid protests

The delegation’s visit coincides with heightened security measures in Islamabad due to protests announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Authorities have sealed the capital’s Red Zone, housing government offices and the diplomatic enclave, to prevent disruptions.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that protesters attempting to enter the capital would face arrest. He assured residents of stringent security measures to maintain law and order during the high-profile visit.

The Foreign Office expressed hope that the visit would pave the way for closer ties between Islamabad and Minsk. Both sides are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation on multilateral forums.