Belarusian varsity, UoB sign MoU

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio electronics has signed MoU with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to join hands together for the future collaboration.

The Director International Linkages IUB, Dr Abid Shahzad presented the MoU to the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Engr. Prof. Dr. Ather Mahboob, Vice Chancellor signed the MoU from IUB.

Belarus State University is has offered collaboration in the fields of Computer Science and Radio Electronics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Development, Telecommunications, Information Security, Medical Electronics, E-marketing, Economics and Artificial Intelligence. The Directors stated that the Directorate of International Linkages is working as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor to uplift and place IUB at the international stage.

Dr Abid Shahzad further stated that this collaboration is a milestone for IUB to get the latest computer-based technologies from Belarus to Pakistan in general and IUB in particular. IUB students and faculty would get a chance to be placed at the Belarus University for faculty and student exchanges programme and vice versa.