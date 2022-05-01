Belgian protesters wear oil barrels as prices rise

BRUSSELS (RIA Nov-osti): Activists in Belgium came to the May Day demonstration in oil drums, protesting against rising prices for fuel and essential products, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“Today we have nothing but these barrels. This means that after paying for fuel for the car, heating the house and cooking, we have nothing left,” said one of the participants in the action.

The demonstration in the center of Brussels was organized by the far-left Belgian Labor Party, which advocates fixed prices for fuel and essential goods.

According to party leader Raul Hedebou, large companies that dominate European markets are using their position to enrich themselves amid a decline in the purchasing power of working citizens. “When we fill our shopping carts in supermarkets, pay our electricity and gas bills, we see the same picture. In all sectors, giant companies have a de facto monopoly. They control a large part of the market and set prices,” the politician said.

According to him, the authorities’ claims that high fuel prices were the result of the conflict in Ukraine do not stand up to scrutiny, since they rose even before it began.

“At the moment, there are no problems with supplies.

The main reason for the rise in prices is speculation and greed,” said the leader of the Labor Party.

Previously, the party advocated the establishment of an upper limit on the price per liter of gasoline and diesel fuel in Belgium at 1.4 euros.

In March, amid rising fuel and electricity prices, the Belgian government decided to temporarily reduce VAT on electricity and gas from 21% to 6%, as well as cut excise taxes on motor fuel.

This resulted in a temporary reduction in prices. But now a liter of diesel fuel costs two euros per liter again.

Related